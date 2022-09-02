Local Living: SC State Museum hosts First Sunday and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, First Sunday returns to the South Carolina State Museum.

September 4, 2022 General Admission to the museum is only one dollar.

According to the museum, you can enjoy 4-D movies and/or planetarium shows for only $5 each.

Also guests can enjoy a concert from the USC Symphony Orchestra in the Museum’s lobby from 1pm-2pm Sunday.

Plus, The South Carolina State Museum will offer “Accessibility Mornings,” beginning Saturday, September 10 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Museum officials say the program provides free access for families of children, teenagers and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter setting at the museum.

For more information and dates, click here https://www.scmuseum1.org/calendar/accessibility-morning-penelope-the-dinosaur/