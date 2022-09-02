Spring Valley High School student charged for carrying gun at school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A Spring Valley High School student was charged on Friday for carrying a gun on school campus.

According to a press released by Richland School District Two, the weapon was found after the school received a tip that a student was talking about carrying the gun. Once the student was located, school administrators and the School Resource Officers took possession of the student’s book bag. A hand gun was found when searching the book bag.

All students and employees are safe.