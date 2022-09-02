USC students anticipate first Gamecocks football game of the season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — College football season is officially underway and soon will be in Columbia as well.

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team take to the field Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. University of South Carolina students plan to pack out the student section.

“Everyone and their mom is going, so why not,” said USC student Sein Jusino.

For Jusino, it will be a first football game.

“I don’t know anything about football to be honest with you,” Jusino said. “They play on grass is all I know.”

It will also be a new experience for Swedish foreign exchange student Vera Svensson.

“Some of my friends know the rules and I’m also planning to watch a tutorial on YouTube,” Svensson said. “I know nothing about American football.”

For other students on campus, going to USC football games is a hallmark of the fall.

“I’m very excited of course,” said USC freshman Gavin Davis. “We’re about to beat down Georgia State.”

After last year’s winning season, Gamecocks fans are going into the fall with high hopes for the team.

“I have some high expectations for the team this year,” said USC freshman Cade Daniels. “With the acquisition of Spencer Rattler who is an elite quarterback, I think the sky’s the limit for this team.”

“I think we’ll be a little bit better. We have a better QB and Stagner, the tight end out of Oklahoma,” said USC junior Logan Stout. “I don’t know too much about the defense but it should definitely be a better season than last year.”

“Hopefully we can be one of the best teams in the SEC East,” Davis said.

“I just go to dress up,” said USC freshman Payton Myers.

All the students we spoke to said they are excited about one thing in particular.

“Definitely Sandstorm,” Daniels said.

“Sandstorm definitely,” Stout agreed.

“Our first Sandstorm as a student,” said USC freshman Isabella Smith.

“Probably Sandstorm and watching Cocky before the game,” Davis said.

When the game gets underway under the lights of William-Brice Stadium, around 80,000 Gamecocks fans will fill the sold-out house.

“I’m ready to be around the other students and have my towel waving in the air,” Daniels said.

“Definitely rowdy and fun,” Stout said. “Everyone’s yelling and throwing their towels around.”

Kickoff for Saturday night’s game against Georgia State is set for 7:30. No matter the result, there’s sure to be plenty of white towels waving at Williams-Brice Stadium.