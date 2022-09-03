Celebrating Gamecock Women’s basketball championship on your car

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are still in the mood to celebrate the Gamecocks’ back to back championships in women’s basketball you can do so, this time on the bumper of your vehicle’s bumper.

Friday the University of South Carolina along with the Department of Motor Vehicles announced plans that they’ll now be offering national championship license plates.

Dawn Staley’s team one it all in 2017 and then brought another win home again this previous season. While a parade, and numerous awards and recognition has been given to the women’s team for their victories, this is one way you can celebrate as long as you wan.

If you are interested in finding out more or purchasing one of the new plates you can click on the link provided for you HERE