Late Actor Chadwick Boseman awarded posthumous Emmy

The late actor and South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Emmy for Marvel’s “What If” series.
CNN,

CNN— The late actor and South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Emmy for Marvel’s “What If” series.

The “Black Panther” star, who died at the age of 43 after a private battle with cancer in 2020, won in the character voice-over performance category.

The award was Boseman’s first Emmy nomination and win. His official Twitter account posted: “He put every part of himself into every character he ever took on.”

Categories: Entertainment News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts