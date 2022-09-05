Late Actor Chadwick Boseman awarded posthumous Emmy

The late actor and South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Emmy for Marvel’s “What If” series.

He put every part of himself into every role he ever took on. It was a true honor for Chad to receive a posthumous Creative Arts #Emmys Award for his voice work in @MarvelStudios’ @whatifofficial. 🙏🏾 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/QjYj5TY9eu — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) September 4, 2022

The “Black Panther” star, who died at the age of 43 after a private battle with cancer in 2020, won in the character voice-over performance category.

The award was Boseman’s first Emmy nomination and win. His official Twitter account posted: “He put every part of himself into every character he ever took on.”