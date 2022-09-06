City of Columbia: Portion of Saluda Riverwalk Closing Due to Maintenance

Guests will not be able to access the trail to Boyd Island Sept 7-9

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have plans to walk the Saluda Riverwalk, you need to be aware of some changes.

According to the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department, the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday, September 7 through Friday, September 9.

City officials say the closure is for repairs to concrete damaged by a tree during recent storms. Guests will not be able to access the trail to Boyd Island Sanctuary during this time, but can still enjoy our iconic boardwalk at Millrace Rapid and the upstream portion of the trail.

It will reopen on Saturday, September 10, say officials.