City of Columbia unveils Rapid Shelter plan for homeless

City leaders say the concept for Rapid Shelter Columbia is the first transitional housing project of its kind in the southeast

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A new plan to help the homeless population was unveiled Tuesday in the City of Columbia.

City leaders saying it’s the ‘first of its kind in the southeast.’

Tuesday afternoon, city officials unveiled plans for a new pod community, which will be located at 191 Calhoun Street.

A company called “Pallet Shelters” will build fifty pods to start with and construction could start as soon as this week, say officials.

Officials say each pod will be 64 square feet and is meant for one person.

The new community will be located just next to the inclement weather center…which is being renamed as Rapid Shelter Columbia.

City officials say construction for this project will be managed by the City of Columbia and will begin in September 2022 and the goal is to have the 50 cabins completed and ready for use by November 2022.