Nine Burger King locations in Columbia violated child labor laws

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A US Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine burger king franchise locations in Columbia.

Investigators say the company allowed 26 minor-aged employees, ages 14 and 15 to work more than 3 hours on a school day and past 7 pm while school was in session. The franchise was forced to pay more than $17,000 in penalties.

The company has issued enterprise wide changes as a result, which includes training new managers on employing minors

and enforcing child labor regulations to include adhering to the hours standards for minors.