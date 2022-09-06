Nine Burger King locations in Columbia violated child labor laws
A US Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine burger king franchise locations in Columbia.
Investigators say the company allowed 26 minor-aged employees, ages 14 and 15 to work more than 3 hours on a school day and past 7 pm while school was in session. The franchise was forced to pay more than $17,000 in penalties.
The company has issued enterprise wide changes as a result, which includes training new managers on employing minors
and enforcing child labor regulations to include adhering to the hours standards for minors.