South Carolina’s DMV offering sign-up events for REAL ID licenses

SCDMV leaders say don't wait till the last minute to get your REAL ID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to promote REAL ID by offering several events across the state to help customers obtain the new license.

After May 3, 2023, you will be required to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic or commercial flight unless you have a military ID, US Passport, or other federal identification.The cost for the license is $25.

Visit one of the locations below between 10 am to 2 pm:

• Sept. 13, 2022 – Ridgeway Town Hall, 107 S. Dogwood Ave. in Ridgeway

• Sept. 14, 2022 – Kershaw County Library, 1304 Broad St. in Camden

• Sept. 27, 2022 – Lancaster Co. Admin. Building (2nd Floor, Council Chambers) 101 North Main St. in Lancaster

• Oct. 6, 2022 – Chesterfield Co. Admin. Building, 178 Mill St. in Chesterfield

• Oct. 11, 2022 – The Continuum, 208 West Main St. in Lake City

• Oct. 12, 2022 – Sumter County Library, 111 N. Harvin St. in Sumter

• Oct. 13, 2022 – Lee County Parks & Rec., 397 Chappell Dr. in Bishopville

• Oct. 18, 2022- Carolina Forest Rec. Center, 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd. in Myrtle Beach

For more information, visit www.scdmvonline.com