Full Senate debating Abortion Ban Bill

Senate meeting at State House to take up Abortion bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Senate is meeting at the State House to debate the Abortion Ban Bill.

The bill was sent to the full senate on Tuesday out of a Senate Medical Affairs Committee.

Last week, the House passed an Abortion Ban Bill with exceptions in the case of rape and incest.

The abortion ban bill, on the floor currently in the Senate, does not include exceptions for rape and incest.

Amendments have been proposed and debate is underway Wednesday afternoon.

