Local Living: Jazz on the River, plus Jubilee Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, get ready for some Jazz on the river.

It kicks off Thursday at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater.

The ‘Jazz on the River’ series runs each Thursday through November 10th.

this Thursday it all kicks off at 6pm.

Historic Columbia is hosting the Jubilee Festival of Black History and Culture” this month.

The free outdoor festival brings together musicians, dancers, and storytellers to celebrate South Carolina’s black history.

It takes place Saturday, September 17th at 11 am at the Mann-Simons site.