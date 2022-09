A Ridgeway man is accused of exploiting minors

Fairfield Co., SC (WOLO) — A Ridgeway man is facing charges in connection with distributing content exploiting minors.

36-year-old Duncan Welsh is facing charges after Fairfield County deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children leading investigators to him. During the search authorities found files on child pornography. If convicted welsh faces up to 20 years in prison.