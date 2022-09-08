Local Living: A look at the Ryan Rawl Memorial Soccer Tournament

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Look at Local Living, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hitting the soccer field to honor one of their fallen brothers.

The Ryan Rawl Memorial Soccer Tournament kicks off Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Garners Ferry Sports Complex on 8620 Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins.

Our Curtis Wilson gets the details from the GMC Studio.