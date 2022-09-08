Special Olympics SC hosts annual “Cops and Lobsters” fundraiser

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you visit the Red Lobster on Two Notch Road in Columbia or Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce today or tomorrow, your server may come as a surprise.

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run event is known as “Cops and Lobsters.”

Hosted by Special Olympics South Carolina, the fundraiser benefits Special Olympics athletes.

Along with Red Lobster servers, local law enforcement wait on guests too. Law enforcement from the Richland and Lexington County Sheriff’s Departments and the West Columbia and Cayce Police Departments participate.

“When the Law Enforcement Torch Run officers raise money for us, every penny of that goes to our athletes, so that means it’s spent directly on our athletes, uniforms, medals, to get families to events. And actually Special Olympics is the number one health provider of people with intellectual disabilities so we’re able to serve our athletes in that respect too,” says Mike Still, the Law Enforcement Torch Run liaison with Special Olympics SC.

“Cops and Lobsters” has happened for more than 20 years now.

Captain Cole Porter with Richland County Sheriff’s Department says he and other officers get to see the benefits of the fundraiser at the awards ceremony for the Special Olympics.

“I’ve actually put medals around kids that participate in the Special Olympics and they were so excited they would just shake. Their whole bodies would just shake with excitement from being able to participate. And when you see that, it’ll bring tears to your eyes,” says Captain Porter.

Still believes the Special Olympics provides the athletes with a chance to create lasting friendships and memories.

“So for them to have Special Olympics where they can go participate with people like them. Where their family can go and cheer for them. Where they can go and be a superstar on the field. Just imagine what that feeling is,” says Still.

Tee shirts, hats, and other items are available for purchase as well with all proceeds going to Special Oympics SC.

“Cops and Lobsters” will continue through dinner on Friday, September 9th.