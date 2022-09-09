Annual Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk event happening tonight!

Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Annual Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk event happening tonight!

Tonight you can honor the heroes of 9/11 in the annual Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk event.

The Tunnel to Towers kicks off at 6 pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The event was created to honor New York Firefighter Stephen Siller who gave his life to save others on 9/11.

