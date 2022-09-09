General Motors unveils its new $30,000 electric SUV

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV is set to be one of the cheapest electric vehicles on the market next year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — General Motors is unveiling its new electric SUV. The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV is set to be one of the cheapest electric vehicles on the market next year.

The starting cost is about $30,000. The new Equinox EV is about three inches wider than the gas model with the same name.

Instead of a front trunk, the area under the hood holds electronics equipment and the electric motor. On a full charge, the base model can go about 250 miles.

More expensive models will be able to get up to 300 miles.

The cars should be available starting in fall of 2023.