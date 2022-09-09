Local Living: Fishing Tourney and Greek Festival

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to go fishing for a good cause.

On September 11, 2022 the non-profit “For His Glory Outdoors” will host a bass-fishing tournament on Lake Murray.

The winning angler will take home one thousand dollars.

For-His-Glory-outdoors is an organization that brings combat veterans together for outdoor fellowship and healing.

The entry fee for the tournament is $125.00. For more information on the Guardian Classic or Edwards’ For His Glory Outdoors, click HERE.

It’s almost time for Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival!

The Greek Festival is set for September 15th -18th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Sumter Street.

