Victim identified in Kershaw County apartment shooting

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Kershaw County.

According to the Kershaw County Coroner, deputies responded to Hallmark Apartments after reports of a shooting around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The coroner identified 30-year-old Vance Lamar Fowler as the victim of the homicide.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Offices has arrested 36-year-old Trevor Polynice Samuel and he will be charged with murder.

“We hate to see violent crimes like this. No conflict is ever worth ending a human life. We can’t always prevent violent crimes in our community. But, we can get some relief in knowing a quick arrest was made,” says Sheriff Lee Boan.