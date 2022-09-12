Local Living: Jubilee Festival and Greek Festival

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Look at Local Living, It’s almost time for Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival!

The Greek Festival is set for September 15th -18th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Sumter Street.

http://columbiasgreekfestival.com/information/hours-location

Historic Columbia is hosting the Jubilee Festival of Black History and Culture” this month.

The free outdoor festival brings together musicians, dancers, and storytellers to celebrate South Carolina’s black history.

It takes place Saturday, September 17th at 11 am at the Mann-Simons site. To get in on the fun, you can click on the link to check out there website HERE