SCDMV: Residents may experience delays in receiving vehicle registration cards

Blythewood, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may experience longer waiting times when receiving their vehicle registration cards and license plate decals in the mail. The delay is due to a shortage in the type of paper needed to print the vehicle registrations on.

The stock paper that is used for the documents was depleted by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle’s printing vendor on Sept. 2.

According to a press release by the SCDMV, if a customer paid their property taxes on Sept. 1, or later, the mailing of their registration will be delayed. The department also said that Law Enforcement Officers are able to see whether or not a customer’s registration is current via a query to SCDMV’s record database, even if the registration has not been printed yet.

A resident whose registration has been delayed will not need to request another registration. It will be printed once the stock paper becomes available again.