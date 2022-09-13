Columbia Police continue to investigate pedestrian fatality on Broad River Rd.

According to Police, it happened Monday evening at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police continue to investigate a pedestrian fatality. According to Police, it happened Monday evening at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive.

Today traffic officers continue to investigate. Police say the 69 year old male pedestrian was walking westbound across the road as the car traveled southbound on a green light. Police say the driver remained on scene.

Cameras can help determine how the two collided, say investigators.

