Prices at the pump easing as we head out of Summer travel season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fall is near and that means the end of Summer travel. According to AAA, it also means prices at the pump are going down, again.

Here in the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $3.25 per gallon. According to AAA, today’s average in South Carolina is $3.30 per gallon.

AAA says the National average for a gallon of gas is $3.71, experts say it’s the lowest price since the beginning of march.

According to AAA, as long as demand drops, which often happens after Labor Day weekend, more areas could start seeing gas below $3.00 per gallon.