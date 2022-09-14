City of Columbia hosts open interviews for Public Works positions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking for a job, the City of Columbia may have a position for you.

The city announced that Public Works will be Holding Open Interviews for Multiple Vacancies.

WHO: The City of Columbia’s Public Works. Here are the following positions that are available:

  • Solid Waste (Maintenance Assistants)
  • Forestry & Beautification (Crew Leaders and Tree Trimmers)
  • Street Division (Equipment Operators and Truck Drivers (CDL required)
  • Animal Services (Kennel Workers)

WHAT: Visit Public Works every Wednesday from 9am to 11am for open interviews.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

 

WHERE: Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive, Columbia SC 29203

 

