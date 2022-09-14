DNR restricts certain deer imports from North Carolina

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has placed new restrictions on importing deer from North Carolina to the Palmetto state.

According to DNR, North Carolina reported the first cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) back in March of this year. The department says in an effort to keep the neurological disease, that slow moving but always fatal in the animals, from spreading to the deer population in South Carolina there are now restrictions surrounding what part of the deer you are able to bring across state lines.

The department says hunters, taxidermists, and processors can no longer bring whole deer or intact carcasses including any portions of the neck or spine into the state. DNR says this mainly because improper disposal of any infected part of the deer can easily contaminate and transmit to deer here. DNR says anyone who does not follow the restrictions could face a fine of up to 500 dollars and 30 days in jail.

What is allowed to come into South Carolina:

Quarters (hams and shoulders) or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached.

Meat that has been boned out.

Hides with no heads attached.

Clean skulls with no meat or tissue attached, clean skull plates with antlers attached, antlers detached from the skull plate and finished taxidermy heads.

What IS NOT allowed to come in from North Carolina or any other state with CWD cases:

Any whole deer, field dressed deer or intact carcass.

Any deer head except finished taxidermy, clean skulls or clean skull caps.

Any portion of the neck or spine.

Click on the link provided below to see the complete list of what you can and can not bring into South Carolina from any states that has recorded cases this year of CWD.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

You can click HERE to learn more about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)