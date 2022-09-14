Rural Midlands school districts receive multimillion dollar checks for facility upgrades

NEW ZION, SC (WOLO) — Elected officials have noticed the aging school facilities in the Palmetto State.

In an effort to renovate and replace old school buildings in the state’s rural and neediest counties, the General Assembly appropriated $140 million to the South Carolina Department of Education.

“We are finally taking on the responsibility to help build new schools in the areas that can’t afford them, the rural areas of South Carolina,” said Molly Spearman, South Carolina state superintendent of education.

One of those areas is Clarendon County. Despite the older school buildings, the community still places an emphasis on children’s education.

“This is a wonderful school,” said Clarendon County resident Sara Welch. “The teachers are home people. They care about their students. The students love them and the learning comes with that.”

“I have to give my faculty, staff and custodians credit for keeping it as clean and nice as it is. At the end of the day, we are in a 1953 building,” said Alan Kirby, Walker-Gamble Elementary principal.

The aging facility was something noticed by Senator Kevin Johnson.

“I was here a couple years ago. My grandson had a basketball game,” said Sen. Johnson, a Democrat from Clarendon County. “I came and looked around the gym. Then, I went to the men’s room and I said, ‘You know, we’ve got to do something for this school.’”

The South Carolina Department of Education allocated $42 million dollars to Clarendon County School District to renovate and replace aging facilities.

Principal Allen Kirby says the Walker-Gamble Elementary building has roof leaks, plumbing problems and not the best Internet.

“We’re looking forward to more classroom space and being off the road,” Principal Kirby said. “Also, if you stay until dismissal, you’ll see a car rider line a mile and a half long. People start lining up at 12 o’clock even though we get off at 2:45.”

Community members in that car rider line say they have mixed feelings about Walker-Gamble Elementary moving to a new building.

“I’m proud but I hope they keep this building,” Welch said. “This has a lot of tradition. All of us went to school here.”

Wednesday, $42 million dollars was also presented to Lee County School District. Facility upgrades are also needed such as at Dennis Elementary School.

“This is not partisan. This is just our state coming together to do what we must do,” Spearman said. “Our responsibility is to make sure every child in South Carolina has a safe and clean building to come to and be educated.”

The initiative to upgrade school facilities in the state’s neediest counties was announced back in June by Spearman in her home county, Saluda. It’s a part of $140 million appropriated by the General Assembly to the South Carolina Department of Education as well as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.