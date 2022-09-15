Local Living: State Fair time and pet adoption special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Look at Local Living, it’s almost time for the South Carolina State Fair.

If you are looking to get some State Fair tickets in advance, you can grab a discount.

According to fair officials, discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual State Fair on sale now through Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

You can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.

Plus, Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes.

All pet adoptions are FREE from September 16 – 21, 2022

The event will take place at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC, 29209.

For more information contact: (803)-776-7387.