City of Columbia’s “Food Truck Fridays” to continue through Sept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will continue operating their summer initiative Food Truck Fridays at 2300 Bull Street, from 11 am- 3pm, through September.

Food Truck Fridays will continue to highlight different types of cuisines and will include two new vendors this month: Bubblelicious by Elevation Catering and Jordan’s Catering BBQ.

They will be open to customers Sept. 16, 23, 30.

Come Back Food Truck will only be participating on September 23.