DHEC: Raccoon found in Elgin tests positive for rabies

Image: Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed today that a raccoon found in Elgin tested positive for rabies.

The animal was found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road and is the second animal to test positive for the disease in Kershaw County.

There have been no reported exposures of the disease to people or pets at this time. DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader says, if you come into contact with a rabid animal, treat the affected area with water and soap.

This year, there has been 52 cases of animals infected with rabies. There has been approximately 148 positive cases in South Carolina since 2002.

If you, a pet, or anyone you know has been bit, scratched, or had contact with a wild or stray animal, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Sumter office at (803) 778-6548, Monday-Friday (8:30 am- 5:00 pm), or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Option 2).

For more information visit, www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies