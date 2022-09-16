Keep the Midlands Beautiful Lakeside Litter Cleanup at Lake Murray

Lake Murray Cleanup scheduled for September 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Keep the Midlands Beautiful is holding it’s annual Lakeside Litter Sweep September 17th.

The organization is looking for volunteers to help pick up trash around the lake from 8:30 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon.

Keep the Midlands Beautiful, along with several partners and stake holders will be on Lake Murray on September 17, 2022, cleaning up after a summer filled with lots of fun, and careless littering.

According to the organization, the annual Lakeside Litter Sweep hopes to remove trash from many of the islands, as well as the surrounding shore. The organization is looking for volunteers to help pick up trash, as well as boat owners who are willing to pick people up at one of three points on the Lake, and bring them to the planned cleaning sites.

The event starts at 8:30 and all volunteers will be back to their respective pick-up areas no later than 12:30.

