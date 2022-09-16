Uber investigates cyber security incident

It comes after a hacker shared evidence of breaching the company’s computer systems with journalists and security researchers.

(CNN)— Uber is investigating a cybersecurity incident.

It’s not the first time Uber has dealt with a security breach. A hacker stole data on 57 million driver and rider accounts in 2016.

Uber reportedly paid to cover up that breach.