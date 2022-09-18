City of Columbia Animal Services hosting Free Pet Adoptions

Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions
SOURCE: CITY OF COLUMBIA PRESS RELEASE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes.

Officials say ‘Clear the Shelters’ is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters.

All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21.

The event will take place at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC, 29209.

For more information contact: (803)-776-7387.

