L.W. Conder Elementary School closed today due to power outage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two announced that L.W. Conder Elementary School students and employees would not report to school today due to a major power outage. Instead, students will have an asynchronous e-learning day.

According to a press release by the school district, a major electrical line had been cut during the weekend while contractors were working at the school.

Dominion Energy would not be able to complete repairs until the afternoon, at the earliest.

The elementary school is providing bag lunches for pick up at the cafeteria from 11 am-1 pm. Students and teachers will be allowed to pick up supplies or devices from 7- 9 am.