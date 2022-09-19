Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for alleged witness to crime

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help in finding a possible witness to a crime.

DO YOU KNOW HIM? Investigators want to speak with him about a Sept. 9 vandalism he may have witnessed at a business on Whiteford Way. If you know him or have seen him, please contact Det. Zylstra at 803-785-2475 or call Crimestoppers at 803-274-6372. pic.twitter.com/OiU0Tds0MR — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 19, 2022

Investigators say the man may have witnessed the vandalism of a business located on Whiteford Way. The crime occurred on Sept. 9.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows him to please contact Detective Zylstra at (803) 785-2475 or call Crimestoppers at (803) 274-6372.