Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for alleged witness to crime

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a possible witness to a crime.

Investigators say the man may have witnessed the vandalism of a business located on Whiteford Way. The crime occurred on Sept. 9.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows him to please contact Detective Zylstra at (803) 785-2475 or call Crimestoppers at (803) 274-6372.

