Local Living: Pet adoption special, plus Okra Strut time

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes.

Officials say ‘Clear the Shelters’ is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters.

All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, through September 21.

The event will take place at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC, 29209.

For more information contact: (803)-776-7387.

And it’s also time to head to the annual Irmo Okra Strut.

The event kicks off Friday September 23,2022 at 6:00pm and runs all day Saturday September 24th from 9:00am till 10:00pm.

The Irmo Okra Strut will take place at the Irmo Community Park, 7507 Eastview Dr. Irmo, South Carolina 29063.

https://okrastrut.com/