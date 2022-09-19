Monday Headlines- Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is Monday. The Queen is the longest-reigning British monarch, holding the throne for 70 years.

At home, Flags remained flying at Half Staff at the State House over the weekend.

Governor Henry McMaster ordered the observance in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

She died at the age of 96.

The flags will remain at Half Staff until her State Funeral, Monday September 19, 2022.

