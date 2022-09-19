Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: Drive by shooting leaves one dead

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive by shooting on Sept. 18 that left one adult male dead.

SUMTER CO., (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive by shooting on Sept. 18 that left one adult male dead. The shooting happened at around 10:30 pm in the Wedgefield community along Glade Drive.

Investigators say the adult male from the residence died from an apparent gunshot wound. The incident is currently under investigation and details on the incident are limited at this time.

Deputies say they have seen a rise in drive-by shootings in the last 30 days and are working to identify suspects and any other persons involved in these cases.