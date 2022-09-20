New Safety measures implemented at Richland District One varsity football games

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are headed to a Richland District One High School football game, there are some new safety measures you need to be aware of, according to the district.

Officials with Richland One announced they will implement additional safety and security protocols at the district’s varsity football games.

The district says it has already been using weapons detectors at stadium entrances and a clear bag policy is already in place.

Law enforcement and private security officers are on duty at all of the high school football games, say officials.

The additional safety and security measures will go into effect September 23, 2022.

According to the district, the new measures include:

Face coverings that completely cover a person’s face will not be allowed.

No one will be admitted into the games after halftime.

Entry gates will close at the end of halftime.

Concession stands will close at the end of the third quarter.

No one will be allowed to stand, congregate or “hang out” on the concourse or around the concession stands or restrooms during the game.

Spectators must remain seated except when going to the restrooms or to the concessions stands.

District leaders say they will continue to monitor the measures and other protocols may be implemented for high school football games, middle school football games and other extracurricular activities.

According to the Superintendent, “We want to be proactive when it comes to safety and security at our high school football games,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. “These additional safety measures are a result of continuing discussions with our school-level administrators as well as district staff.”