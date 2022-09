SCDOT: Obstruction on the road causing I-26 congestion this morning

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Traffic backed up at I-26 West at mile marker 102.5

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Obstruction on the road causing traffic backup on I-26.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation says I-26 is backed up this morning.

DOT says an obstruction is on the road at Exit 106, St. Andrews Road.

Traffic has been backed up for miles.

You are encouraged to find another route while officials work to clean up the road.