Two people displaced after house fire at Fox Squirrel Circle

The Columbia Fire Department say no one is hurt after a house fire Monday afternoon in the laundry room at Fox Squirrel Circle.

Nice stop by our 2nd Shift crews this afternoon on a laundry room fire 🔥 that broke out at a home on Fox Squirrel Circle. Our firefighters 🚒 found smoke coming from the roof line of the structure upon their arrival. pic.twitter.com/YoQE9HuNsI — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) September 19, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department say no one is hurt after a house fire Monday afternoon in the laundry room at Fox Squirrel Circle.

According to investigators, the fire started in a clothes dryer and caused extensive damages to the room it was in.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two people were left displaced.