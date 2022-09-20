Two people displaced after house fire at Fox Squirrel Circle

The Columbia Fire Department say no one is hurt after a house fire Monday afternoon in the laundry room at Fox Squirrel Circle.
According to investigators, the fire started in a clothes dryer and caused extensive damages to the room it was in.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two people were left displaced.

