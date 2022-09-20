US Vice President addresses SC State students at convocation event

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in the Midlands Tuesday.

She spoke to South Carolina State University students at the school’s annual convocation.

“I was really excited,” said one SC State freshman student.

“It was a fulfilling experience,” said another freshman student. “It was nice seeing someone who looks like me in power. It gives me hope.”

An HBCU graduate herself, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the freshman class at SC State.

“The lessons you will learn here at SC State both inside and outside the classroom will guide you for years to come,” Harris said.

She spoke about the problems facing the nation today, saying that the college students will play a large part in the country’s future.

“In this moment of great uncertainty, how will our nation as Americans respond? I think that is a question we all have to answer together,” Harris said.

On National Voter Registration Day, she urged all the students to exercise their right to vote.

“Your vote in your voice and we need your voice,” the vice president said. “We need you to lead America forward.”

Vice President Harris also spoke about the importance of STEM careers, increased funding for HBCUs as well as making college affordable for all. These things resonated with the SC State students.”

“To me, she made us feel important,” said SC State freshman student Neimen Sullivan. “Regardless of where we are right now, there’s somewhere that we need to be and the world needs us.”

“It’s really how she said it,” said Kailel Boldon, SC State freshman student “It made me want to do better, achieve my goals and never give up.”

In addition to the vice president and US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, the SC State Marching 101 band entertained the people at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

“The marching band was crazy,” Boldon said. “I was dancing and all.”

The students said the event has them inspired and excited for the rest of the fall semester.

“Joining clubs and organizations and getting to know my new home,” Thompson said.

“So to all the students here today, I say there is no limit to your capacity for greatness,” Harris said. “There is no obstacle that you cannot overcome. Believe me, there is no barrier that you cannot break.”

The vice president also spoke about students being leaders to help fight climate change.