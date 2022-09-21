Entry fees waived for National Public Lands Day

Image: National Environmental Education Foundation

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This weekend you can make a difference by volunteering to restore one of South Carolina’s precious national resources. Saturday is National Public Lands Day, and to make it easier September 24th, all entry fees will be waived at National Parks as well as Federal Public Lands. This will include places that have national monuments, forests, recreation areas, seashores, battlefields and grasslands.

The National Environmental Education Foundation says this Saturday is a great chance for people to get out and visit some of these locations and if you really want to make the visit extra special you can volunteer at a national park near you. The organization says National Public Lands Day is the largest single day of volunteering and in within the past decade more than one million people have come out to donate their time. If you are interested in helping out at one of the hundreds of volunteer opportunities happening across the country you can put in your zip code and find a location by clicking on the link HERE

