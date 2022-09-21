Local Living: Collecting stuffed animals for local law enforcement and Columbia Fire

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Police and Fire Departments are collecting stuffed animals to help ease the pain and fear of children in traumatizing situations.

If you are interested in donating, bring your gently used stuffed animals to the Eau Claire Print Building on Ensor Avenue at 6 pm on Thursday, Sept. 22.

And it’s almost time for the South Carolina State Fair.

ABC Columbia is giving you a chance to enter to win a family fun pack.

You can enter for a chance to win four admission tickets and two ride vouchers.

Click here for contest page, https://www.abccolumbia.com/2022/09/09/sc-state-fair-ticket-giveaway-2022/#//