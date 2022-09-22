Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.

Lottery officials tell us the ticket holder who won the $10,000 matched four of the white ball numbers as well as the gold Megaball. While, the person who purchased the ticket in Columbia paid an extra $1 dollar for the Megaplier which multiplied their winnings.

Lottery officials suggest lottery players double check their tickets. The agency says 8,900 tickets sold throughout the state are winning tickets ranging from $2 dollars to $50,000 dollars that are still unclaimed. If you plan on taking your chances at being the next Mega Millions winner, you’ll have another chance on Friday during the next Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot stands at $301 million dollars. Good luck!

To check out the complete information on how to claim prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.