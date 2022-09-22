Prisma Health: Drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic available Sept. 24

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Prisma Health announced it will hold a drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7:30 am -11:30 am.

The clinic will be held at the parking garage at 14 Richland Medical Park on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital campus.

The event is open to the public, and Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters will be available for anyone 6 months or older.

No appointment is necessary.