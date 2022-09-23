DHEC offering free HIV testing at UofSC and participating colleges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be supplying free HIV tests at several participating colleges and universities across the state from Sept. 26-30.

The free testing is part of DHEC’S annual PrEP Awareness week. The department says the focus of the program is to increase understanding of HIV prevention and provide educational resources about the effectiveness of PrEP, an FDA approved daily pill or injectable used to reduce the risk of HIV infection.

The University of South Carolina, Claflin University, Francis Marion University, Coastal Carolina University, Benedict College, and Allen University are among some of the colleges that will be providing the HIV tests, and STD testing.

For more information about the testing locations and times, visit scdhec.gov/PrEPweek.