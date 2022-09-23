Driver identified in fatal collision with an 18-wheeler on SC-121

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified a driver in a collision with an 18-wheeler Wednesday.

Coroner Laura Kneece says Tevis Mobley, 28, died on SC Highway 121.

According to Highway Patrol, after 4:30 a.m., Mobley crossed the center line and hit an 18-wheeler head on.

Troopers say he was ejected from his vehicle and died on scene but the 18-wheeler driver wasn’t hurt.

Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office are investigating.