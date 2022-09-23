Former Sumter Behavioral Health Services employee sentenced after defrauding non-profit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Former Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS) Rodney Ellis, 71, has been ordered to serve almost three years for defrauding the non-profit organization.

Authorities say evidence provided to the court showed that Ellis redirected more than $800,000 from SBHS’s banking accounts to his own personal accounts over a span of eight years.

Ellis was ordered to pay $812,259,07 in restitution and will serve 33 months in federal prison, without parole.