Foster homes, adopters needed for Homeward Bound Pet Rescue in Irmo

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- For months, South Carolina animal shelters have experienced over-capacity issues, some even halting their intake until more space is cleared for new animals. That’s where animal rescue groups, like Homeward Bound, step in to help save as many lives as possible.

Homeward Bound Pet Rescue is an all-volunteer 501c3 rescue group out of Irmo, SC. Since their inception in 2010, they’ve helped more than 3,000 dogs find their forever homes. Every dog adopted through the rescue includes spay/neuter surgery, appropriate vaccinations, and microchips.

Visit their website to fill out an application if you’d like to adopt! Or visit Homeward Bound at their adoption events every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month at PetSmart located at 246 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC from 12pm-4pm.