Open house for City of Orangeburg’s new forensic lab set for Sept. 26

The City of Orangeburg has partnered with Claflin University to create a new forensic lab.

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg has partnered with Claflin University to create a new forensic lab. The open house for the new space will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at 2:30 pm at 898 Goff Avenue.

The accredited facility will be a law-enforcement controlled site where forensic services like DNA analysis, fingerprint examinations, and crime scene analysis can be conducted.

City officials say collaborating with Claflin University has “improved the efficiency and effectiveness of the criminal justice system and made a positive impact on the local community’s quality of life.”

They also say their collaboration “has helped to provide a faster turn-around, which means quicker convictions. This reduces crime by removing repeat offenders from the streets and makes the community safer.”

For more information, contact City of Orangeburg’s Public Information Officer at (803) 539-3722 or email them at Jennifer.vancleave@orangeburg.sc.us.