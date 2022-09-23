SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office.

McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence.

More details will be announced when more information becomes available.